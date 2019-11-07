Various News: Jordan Myles Not At NXT Taping, Teddy Hart Was Backstage, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– PWInsider reports that Jordan Myles was not backstage at last night’s NXT taping. Myles has been taking shots at WWE in the past week, calling the company racist after they had plans to release a problematic t-shirt.

– While Myles was not at NXT, Teddy Hart was, visiting friends. He also watched the show, and had his cat with him, as you can see in the photos below.

Teddy Hart is at Full Sail sitting in the crowd with his cat pic.twitter.com/eSxxM8Qiwf — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) November 7, 2019

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Muhammad Hassan (38), Tony Schiavone (62) and Joey Ryan (40). Today would have been the 64th birthday of King Kong Bundy.