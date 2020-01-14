Various News: Josh Barnett vs. Jon Moxley Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III, Santana’s Father Passes Away

– Josh Barnett and Jon Moxley will do battle at Barnett’s Bloodsport III show in April. Barnett announced on Twitter Monday that the two are set for a bout at the show, which takes place on April 2nd in Ybor City, Florida:

– AEW star Santana of Proud & Powerful announced over the weekend that his father passed away. You can see his post below in which he pays tribute to his dad.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to Santana and his family in this difficult time.