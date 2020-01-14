wrestling / News
Various News: Josh Barnett vs. Jon Moxley Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport III, Santana’s Father Passes Away
– Josh Barnett and Jon Moxley will do battle at Barnett’s Bloodsport III show in April. Barnett announced on Twitter Monday that the two are set for a bout at the show, which takes place on April 2nd in Ybor City, Florida:
– AEW star Santana of Proud & Powerful announced over the weekend that his father passed away. You can see his post below in which he pays tribute to his dad.
On behalf of 411, our condolences to Santana and his family in this difficult time.
I still feel like none of this is real. I still feel like you’re going to call and tell me this was one of your fucked up jokes that you loved to play. But the truth is, none of that is going to happen. The truth is, that I have to live this unfortunate reality everyday for the rest of my life. I love you with every inch of my existence. I’m thankful for your love, guidance, and beautiful memories that’ll also be with me for the rest of my life. I’m blessed to know that I made you proud of the man I became. Not only would you tell me every chance you got, but also everyone you spoke to. That’s all they would say. How incredibly proud you were of me. You were the smartest, funniest, most brutally honest person I know. You pulled no punches. You said it like it is. Which is something very rare to find In this world. I promise to carry on your legacy and continue to make you the proudest dad EVER. I will continue to take my life and career to heights I never knew possible. I will always carry your name with the upmost pride and respect. Dad, you are and will always be my hero. Despite being blind, no one saw the world as clear as you. All I ask is to please continue guiding me and giving me strength. I survived these past 2 weeks because of you. Because I felt you by my side every step of the way. But there’s still a long road ahead and I NEED you. Nana needs you. Continue shining your light on us Pa. For that light is what’s going to guide us thru the rest of our lives. I love you. I cherish you. I promise you. I will ALWAYS make you PROUD. Sleep in eternal peace, Papi.
