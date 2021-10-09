wrestling / News

Various News: Julius Smokes Documentary Released, Major WF Pod Reveals New Jeff Jarrett & Conrad Thompson Bendies

October 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Julius Smokes

– A new documentary film based on wrestler and manager Julius Smokes has been released. You can check out the full video for Yeah Yeah Yeah! The Julius Smokes Story below:

– The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast revealed some new Major Bendies figures in the works based on WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Conrad Thompson during New York Comic-Con. You can get an early look at artwork for those figures below:

