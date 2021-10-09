wrestling / News
Various News: Julius Smokes Documentary Released, Major WF Pod Reveals New Jeff Jarrett & Conrad Thompson Bendies
October 9, 2021 | Posted by
– A new documentary film based on wrestler and manager Julius Smokes has been released. You can check out the full video for Yeah Yeah Yeah! The Julius Smokes Story below:
– The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast revealed some new Major Bendies figures in the works based on WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and Conrad Thompson during New York Comic-Con. You can get an early look at artwork for those figures below:
BREAKING!!! #NYCC Reveals!
New @MajorWFPod #MajorBendies coming soon!@MyWorldPod Series! Two @RealJeffJarrett figures and the FIRST EVER @HeyHeyItsConrad figure!
Coming early 2022! #scratchthatfigureitch pic.twitter.com/3tMqMssARV
— The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast (@MajorWFPod) October 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Details On Why Harry Smith Has Been Absent From WWE Following Return
- More Details On Power Structure in AEW, Including Who Convinced Tony Khan To Hire Bobby Fish
- Alberto el Patron Reportedly Claims He’s Going Back to WWE
- Amanda Huber Dispels Rumors About Brodie Lee’s Illness Last Year, Reveals -1 Has Been Drawing His Own Gear