Various News: Kevin Owens Continues To Insult Dallas, Texas, The Gunn Club Want To Fight Santana & Ortiz, Clips From Talking Smack
– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens continued to take shots at Texas, particularly Dallas, by replying to a post from Shawn Michaels.
Michaels’ message was about Wrestlemania being a place where superstars can make their name, regardless of where it’s located.
Owens replied: “Thanks for the advice, Shawn! From now on, I shall be referred to as Mr. KOMania. Perfect! Also, thanks for pointing out 6 specific places better than Dallas, Texas. And yes, “wherever” is also better than Dallas, Texas.”
Thanks for the advice, Shawn! From now on, I shall be referred to as Mr. KOMania.
Perfect!
Also, thanks for pointing out 6 specific places better than Dallas, Texas. And yes, “wherever” is also better than Dallas, Texas. https://t.co/3nfRNVznNy
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) February 26, 2022
– In another post, Austin Gunn said that the Gunn Club wants to fight Santana and Ortiz.
He wrote: “Me and @coltengunn wanna go to battle with @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful. I’ll keep saying it till it happens.”
me and @coltengunn wanna go to battle with @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful
I’ll keep saying it till it happens
— NOT ass boy (@theaustingunn) February 26, 2022
– You can see clips from today’s episode of WWE Talking Smack below.
