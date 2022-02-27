Various News: Kevin Owens Continues To Insult Dallas, Texas, The Gunn Club Want To Fight Santana & Ortiz, Clips From Talking Smack

– In a post on Twitter, Kevin Owens continued to take shots at Texas, particularly Dallas, by replying to a post from Shawn Michaels.

Michaels’ message was about Wrestlemania being a place where superstars can make their name, regardless of where it’s located.

Owens replied: “Thanks for the advice, Shawn! From now on, I shall be referred to as Mr. KOMania. Perfect! Also, thanks for pointing out 6 specific places better than Dallas, Texas. And yes, “wherever” is also better than Dallas, Texas.”

– In another post, Austin Gunn said that the Gunn Club wants to fight Santana and Ortiz.

He wrote: “Me and @coltengunn wanna go to battle with @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful. I’ll keep saying it till it happens.”

– You can see clips from today’s episode of WWE Talking Smack below.