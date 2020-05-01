Various News: LA Park Suffers Injury But Will Work Through It, WWE Stock Update, RUSH and Flamita Celebrate Children’s Day In Mexico

– Fightful reports that LA Park suffered an injury on April 25 when he was in a match with Laredo Kid. He fractured his tailbone and broke his toe, but plans to work through it.

– WWE stock opened at $43.50 per share this morning.

– The Coronavirus pandemic has prevented Mexico from holding very many events for Children’s Day in the country, but ROH stars RUSH and Flamita still found a way to celebrate.