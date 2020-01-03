Various News: Lance Archer Has a Message For Jon Moxley, Announce Team Previews Wrestle Kingdom 14, Free Match Featuring Jimmy Havoc

– NJPW has posted a new video in which Lance Archer sends Jon Moxley a message ahead of their Texas Death Match at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

He said: “January 4th is coming. Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome on my Murderhawk Mansion. Let me tell you a story about a lunatic who thought he could try to be strong style. He left his safe little cage, he left his friends. He left the protection of a shield. But that shield of protection is gone. I’m talking about Jon Moxley. You lost something because you couldn’t show up to Japan. A little wind scared you away and it was in my favor.

Let me tell you about the Murderhawk Monster, the one you should be afraid of. The one that you shouldn’t underestimate. Because I’ve been coming up for eight and a half years and this is my time! And not you, or anybody else. No little shit is going to come in and take my title! I’m the US Champion and there’s nothing you, or anyone can do about it. On January 4, I’m going to have a good time, a really good time—it’s not going to be a good time for you because in this Texas Deathmatch I don’t have to pin you, I just have to hurt you, so you never get up again.

I’m gonna do to you what your friends say they’re going to do. I’m going to set you ablaze. I’m going to burn you to the ground. I’m going to make you wish you never showed up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. I’m going to make you wish you never jumped on that plane. I’m going to make you wish January 4th didn’t exist. I’m going to make the flames so hot and so high that you’ll never come back again. You’ll never stand again. You’ll never fight again. I don’t care who you think you are. I don’t care if you think you’re a lunatic. I don’t care how crazy your friends think you can be. You’re not me. You have no idea what pain you’re in for. You have no idea what’s coming for you. Well let me tell you what’s coming for you! It’s me, Jon Moxley. It’s me: Lance Archer. It’s me: the Murderhawk Monster. And there’s nothing that can stop me. On January 4th, Wrestle Kingdom, Jon Moxley, you will die. Because everybody dies.”

– Powerslam.TV has released a free match from Defy Wrestling featuring Jimmy Havoc vs. Randy Myers.

– NJPW has released a video with the English announce team previewing the weekend’s cards.