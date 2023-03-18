– Mark Henry praised the segment featuring Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reuniting on last night’s WWE SmackDown. Henry wrote, “Wow, what a great moment in television!” You can check out his tweet below:

Wow, what a great moment in television! https://t.co/G5xsvHdGmM — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 18, 2023

– ROH broadcaster Ian Riccaboni noted on his Twitter last night that he’s recorded 271 episodes of ROH TV, calling more episodes of Ring of Honor than anyone else in history.

He wrote in his comments, “Last night was my 271 episode (I think? …) of ROH television. This would mean I called more ROH TV than anyone else. This means the world to me. Just want to share my gratitude for the opportunities and fun throughout the years!”

