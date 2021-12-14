wrestling / News

Various News: Mark Sterling Proclaims He’s Not a ‘Simp,’ Talk’N Shop Dublin Vlog, ROH TV Highlights

December 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jade Cargill Mark Sterling Matt Hardy AEW Dynamite

– During last night’s AEW Dark Elevation, Thunder Rosa’s interview was cut short by Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill, who was escorted by her manager, Mark Sterling. Thunder Rosa insulted Sterling and called him a simp, which angered him. He took to Twitter later to claim, “I AM NOT A SIMP!” You can see his remarks and the interview clip below:

– A new Talk’N Shop vlog with The Good Brothers is now available:

– The latest ROH weekly TV highlights are now available:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Mark Sterling, ROH TV, The Good Brothers, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading