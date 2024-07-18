wrestling / News
Various News: Matchups Set for Next Week’s NWA Powerrr, Trevor Lee Compilation PPV Now Available
– The following matchups have been announced for next week’s edition of NWA Powerrr on The CW TV App:
* NWA Tag Team Champions Blunt Force Trauma vs. The Heavenly Butterflies
* Missa Kate vs. Ella Envy
– Stonecutter Media announced a new compilation pay-per-view event for former WWE Superstar Trevor Lee, aka Cameron Grimes. Here are all the details on Trevor Lee: Grit & Grime, now available on pay-per-view and On Demand:
TREVOR LEE: GRIT & GRIME – IN JULY ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!
You know him as Cameron Grimes, WWE NXT North American Champion and Million Dollar Champion. But before that, he was Trevor Lee, a champion across multiple wrestling circuits. You’ve seen him in some of the biggest fights in some of the biggest venues and on prime-time TV. And now you can see this champion in the early fights that rocketed him into stardom!
Every month you can see a new show focused on the early career of a current wrestling star, and you can order the shows on pay-per-view or on demand. In addition to TREVOR LEE: GRIT & GRIME, be sure to check out EL GENERICO: OLÉ, still available on pay-per-view and on demand. Go online to your cable or satellite provider’s website to order on pay-per-view. Or check your on demand guide for available shows.
