– AEW star and former TNT Champion Miro was the guest on this week’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City:

– PWInsider reports that 97-year-old former WCCW announcer Bill Mercer appears in the new Hulu documentary on President John F. Kennedy, JFK: One Day in America.

Mercer was a Dallas correspondent when President Kennedy was assassinated on November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas. He was present at the police headquarters on the evening, and he is the one who informed Lee harvey Oswald that he was being charged with the crime. Mercer first started calling wrestling in the 1950s and worked with WCCW until 1987.

You can view a trailer of One Day in America below: