Various News: New Japan World Subscriber Bump From Wrestle Kingdom, CMLL Not Allowing Faces and Heels To Take Pics Together

– New Japan World reportedly saw a similar bump to last year in subscriptions due to Wrestle Kingdom. It was noted on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the jump was around 20,000 subscribers, perhaps a touch more. That is on par with what the service saw in new subscribers last year.

Interest in the service peaks in January and August, and as with any streaming service there are fluctuations from month to month as people cancel or come back based on what interests them. Much of the growth in the service was from the US and other overseas countries, as Japan doesn’t yet have a ton of interest in paid streaming services.

– The WON also notes that CMLL has a new company policy forbidding tecnicos (babyfaces) and rudos (heels) from taking pictures together. This is a change instituted by the old school management that has come back into power in the company.