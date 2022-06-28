Various News: New Paul Wight Movie Trailer, Carmella Says She Rises To Occasion, Nikki Bella Nickelodeon

– AEW star Paul Wight is set to star in Marcus. Wight plays Gus Hoffman in the film, which has been delayed a few times due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now scheduled to be released in theaters on July 15th.

The movie plot, according to IMBD, is below, along with the trailer (h/t ComingSoon.net).

“Marcus has a checkered past, but unexpected news brings an opportunity for him to right old wrongs and make amends. Marcus will have to face the consequences and overcome the greatest obstacle of all in order to find happiness: Himself”

– Carmella took to Twitter to comment on the ways WWE has used her in past, and hoq she has risen to the occasion each time.

“You can make me a manager, give me a guy without a chin, a dance break mid match, change my character, have me wear a mask, be a last minute replacement and I’m ALWAYS going to show up and show out. I rise to every occasion and you can’t take that away from me.”

– The Slime Cup on Nickelodeon, which featured Nikki Bella, drew 315,000 overnight viewers and a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic, reports PWInsider.