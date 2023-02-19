wrestling / News
Various News: NJPW on AXS TV Draws 50,000 Viewers, Thunder Rosa Returns to El Paso, Zack Sabre Jr. Learns to ‘Speak American’
February 19, 2023 | Posted by
– Wrestlenomics (via Fightful) reports that this week’s edition of NJPW on AXS TV that aired following Impact Wrestling drew 50,000 viewers. The show drew an 0.01 rating (8,000 viewers) in the P18-49 key demo.
– Thunder Rosa shared a new vlog showing her return to El Paso, Texas:
– NJPW World TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. joked about learning how to “speak American” at the Battle in the Valley pre-show press conference. You can check out that clip below:
Zack speaking "American" killed me😭 pic.twitter.com/P3eM82nSbR
— Ashutosh (@AshTalksPuro) February 18, 2023
