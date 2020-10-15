Various News: NJPW Sets G1 Climax 30 B Block Finals, Gary Juster on ROH Old School in Session Episode 3

– NJPW has announced the lineup and final matchups for the G1 Climax 30 tournament’s B Block. The B Block finals will be held on Saturday, October 17 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Here’s the lineup and finals the for the tournament:

* Yuya Uemura vs. Gabriel Kidd

* Toru Yano vs. YOSHI-HASHI

* Hirooki Goto vs. Juice Robinson

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Tetsuya Naito vs. KENTA

* EVIL vs. SANADA

Naito and EVIL currently lead the B Block with 12 points each. In order to make it to the finals, EVIL needs to either beat or fight Sanada to a draw, while Naito either loses or has a draw with KENTA.

For Sanada to go to the finals, he needs to score a win over EVIL, and Naito would have to lose. Meanwhile, Naito needs win over KENTA, while EVIL loses or has a draw with Sanada in order to advance to the G1 finals.

Additionally, the upcoming finals of the tournament for the G1 Climax from October 16-18 will feature live English commentary on NJPW World. That will be the finals for A Block, B Block, and the G1 30 Finals.

– Stardom has announced a six-woman tag team match for this Saturday’s event in Kanazawa, Japan. The match will feature Syuri, Himeka, and Natsupoi vs. Mayu Iwatani, Tam Nakano, and Mina Shirakawa.

Added to this Saturday’s card in Kanazawa for the main event!

– Gary Juster, ROH Director of Operations and former WCW, NWA, and AWA promoter, appeared on this week’s ROH Old School in Session Episode 3 to talk about the late Verne Gagne. You can listen to the latest show below: