Various News: Note on Impact Wrestling & MLW Working Agreement, Impact Ultimate Insider Matchups, This Week’s NWA Powerrr Video

– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling sent Sami Callihan to appear at this week’s MLW Battle Riot IV event as part of Impact’s working agreement with MLW.

– Impact Wrestling released the following Ultimate Insider matchups, featuring Reygan Grimez vs. Madison Rayne in Rocky Mountain Pro and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tootie Lynn in Warrior Wrestling:





– The full episode of this week’s NWA Powerrr is now available: