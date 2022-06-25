wrestling / News
Various News: Note on Impact Wrestling & MLW Working Agreement, Impact Ultimate Insider Matchups, This Week’s NWA Powerrr Video
June 25, 2022
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling sent Sami Callihan to appear at this week’s MLW Battle Riot IV event as part of Impact’s working agreement with MLW.
– Impact Wrestling released the following Ultimate Insider matchups, featuring Reygan Grimez vs. Madison Rayne in Rocky Mountain Pro and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tootie Lynn in Warrior Wrestling:
– The full episode of this week’s NWA Powerrr is now available:
