Various News: Note on Opening Match for Tonight’s TNA Impact, Samuray del Sol on Wrestling, Mandy Rose Chats With McKenzie Mitchell
– PWInsider reports that the match between Jake Something and Frankie Kazarian will open tonight’s edition of TNA Impact. The show starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV.
– Former WWE Superstar Samuray del Sol (aka Kalisto) commented on wrestling in Saudi Arabia. He wrote:
“We broke the ring, we went through battle!! But we earned our win and respect from the crowd ✊🏽 first Luchadore mexicano Saudi champ.. #history in the making..could not have done it without @realmk21 🙏🏼 we are LUCHAMK 🔥 Luchas Gracias @SPW_SA and all the fans for your support and Lucha chants!! Lucha for your dreams, and your Dreams will Lucha for you.”
– Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (aka Amanda Rose Saccomanno) joined McKenzie Mitchell for a new chat this week on her WWE career and more:
Amanda Rose Saccomanno (@mandysacs) is an American professional wrestler, television personality, and fitness and figure competitor. FKA Mandy Rose, she is best known for her time in WWE as NXT Women’s Champion and the leader of Toxic Attraction. Amanda got her start in professional wrestling through Tough Enough and later was a featured character on E!’s Total Divas. She is the brains behind Amarose skin care and is partners with WWE’s Sonya Deville in Damandyz donuts. Although she is a 10x cover magazine model and well-known influencer, Amanda is so much more than just a pretty face. She spends her time helping out at her family’s deli in New York as a deli clerk. Amanda tells what gear she felt like didn’t get enough recognition. Plus, was Mandy Rose supposed to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania 35? All that and more in Threads!
