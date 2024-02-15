– PWInsider reports that the match between Jake Something and Frankie Kazarian will open tonight’s edition of TNA Impact. The show starts at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV.

– Former WWE Superstar Samuray del Sol (aka Kalisto) commented on wrestling in Saudi Arabia. He wrote:

“We broke the ring, we went through battle!! But we earned our win and respect from the crowd ✊🏽 first Luchadore mexicano Saudi champ.. #history in the making..could not have done it without @realmk21 🙏🏼 we are LUCHAMK 🔥 Luchas Gracias @SPW_SA and all the fans for your support and Lucha chants!! Lucha for your dreams, and your Dreams will Lucha for you.”

– Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose (aka Amanda Rose Saccomanno) joined McKenzie Mitchell for a new chat this week on her WWE career and more: