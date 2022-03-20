wrestling / News
Various News: NWA Crockett Cup Pre-Show Available Online, Talking Smack Highlights, Young Rock Cast Answers Questions
March 19, 2022 | Posted by
– The pre-show for night one of the NWA Crockett Cup is now available online.
– WWE has released the following highlights from the last episode of Talking Smack, featuring Austin Theory, Sami Zayn, Carmella and Zelina Vega.
– A new video features the cast of Young Rock being asked about their favorite wrestling match and more.
