wrestling / News

Various News: NWA Crockett Cup Pre-Show Available Online, Talking Smack Highlights, Young Rock Cast Answers Questions

March 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Crockett Cup 2022 Image Credit: NWA

– The pre-show for night one of the NWA Crockett Cup is now available online.

– WWE has released the following highlights from the last episode of Talking Smack, featuring Austin Theory, Sami Zayn, Carmella and Zelina Vega.

– A new video features the cast of Young Rock being asked about their favorite wrestling match and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NWA Crockett Cup, Talking Smack, Young Rock, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading