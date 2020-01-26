Various News: Petey Williams Apologizes For Overuse of Canadian Destroyer, RUSH Tops ROH’s Most-Viewed Videos, A Look At The DIY Reunion

– The Canadian Destroyer has become a somewhat overused move in wrestling, with AEW seemingly using it once a show and NXT starting to use it more as well. It happened at least twice on Worlds Collide last night, and the move’s creator Petey Williams commented on Twitter.

He wrote: “I’m sorry everybody. I never meant for it to be a transition spot.”

Brian Pillman Jr. replied with some words of encouragement: “I mean in his defense he sold it like he was shoot dead.”

– Videos featuring former ROH World Champion RUSH topped the list of ROH’s most viewed videos of 2019. It includes:

1. Rush vs. Matt Taven (full ROH Title Match) (261k)

2. Rush vs. Bandido (150k)

3. Lifeblood forms (119k)

4. Allure vs. Jenny Rose & Kelly Klein vignette (87k)

5. Ladder match set for G1 Supercard (82k)

6. Lifeblood challenges Jay Lethal (56k)

– WWe has posted a new video going behind the scenes of the reunion of Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano as #DIY at Worlds Collide.