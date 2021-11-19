wrestling / News
Various News: PPV Buy Number For NWA Empowerrr, B Brian Blair Released From The Hospital, Samu Has Surgery For Kidney Stones
November 19, 2021 | Posted by
– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that last month’s NWA Empowerrr event, which was a show featuring women exclusively, had 3,500 PPV buys.
– B. Brian Blair was released from the hospital on November 15 after having emergency surgery two weeks ago.
– Speaking of surgeries, Samu had to have surgery on November 16 due to kidney stones. He has had issues with cancer over the years.
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Praises Drake Maverick, Retweets Maverick’s WWE Release Video
- EC3 Claims His Therapist Erased His Time on the Main WWE Roster From Memory
- Jim Johnston Says D-Generation X Theme Was Originally Written As A Solo Theme For Shawn Michaels
- Jim Ross On His Advice To Recent WWE Releases, Possibility Of AEW Signing Some Of the Talent