Various News: Pro Wrestling Tees Selling Micro Brawlers To Help Don West, Clip of Paul Heyman on After the Bell, Pat McAffe Talks Football and the Royal Rumble

– Pro Wrestling Tees will have a pre-sale on Monday at 1 AM ET for a Don West Micro Brawler, with proceeds going to help West in his battle against cancer.

Don West Micro Brawler® To Help Support His Cancer Treatment LIMITED TIME PRE-ORDER: 1 Week Only Starting Monday, FEB 7, 1AM EThttps://t.co/FhcfxY9Whc Help Support Don's Health Journey: All Proceeds To Benefit Don's Cancer Treatment @DonWestDeals #MicroBrawlers pic.twitter.com/MCuCZIEgws — Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) February 5, 2022

– WWE has posted a clip of Paul Heyman on the latest After the Bell with Corey Graves podcast, in which he explains why he chose Roman Reigns over Brock Lesnar.

– Pat McAfee posted a clip of his latest show, discussing football and the Royal Rumble.