Various News: Pro Wrestling Tees Selling Micro Brawlers To Help Don West, Clip of Paul Heyman on After the Bell, Pat McAffe Talks Football and the Royal Rumble
February 5, 2022 | Posted by
– Pro Wrestling Tees will have a pre-sale on Monday at 1 AM ET for a Don West Micro Brawler, with proceeds going to help West in his battle against cancer.
Don West Micro Brawler® To Help Support His Cancer Treatment
– WWE has posted a clip of Paul Heyman on the latest After the Bell with Corey Graves podcast, in which he explains why he chose Roman Reigns over Brock Lesnar.
– Pat McAfee posted a clip of his latest show, discussing football and the Royal Rumble.
