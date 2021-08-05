wrestling / News
Various News: Raquel Gonazalez & Odyssey Jones Join WWE’s The Bump Next Week, The Rock Showcases Special Jungle Cruise Lighting at Burj Khalifa, Booker T in WWE Credit One Visa Commercial
– As noted, Raw tag team champions AJ Styles and Omos will be the guests on next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. Also confirmed for next week’s The Bump are NXT Women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez and NXT wrestler Odyssey Jones, per the announcement below:
Also next week on #WWETheBump…#WWENXT Women's Champion @RaquelWWE#NXTBreakout Competitor @oshow94 pic.twitter.com/U6OymB2E8v
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) August 4, 2021
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a video clip showing an impressive lighting setup at the Burj Khalifa for his new film, Jungle Cruise. You can view that clip he shared via Twitter here:
Check out this INCREDIBLE LIGHTING of the iconic Burj Khalifa in DUBAI of our JUNGLE CRUISE
🚢 🔥🔥👏🏾👏🏾
Signifying the #1 movie in the UAE 🇦🇪 and the #1 MOVIE IN THE WORLD 🌍
THANK YOU!!!! 🙏🏾🥃#JungleCruise
In theaters worldwide and in your livings rooms on @disneyplus!!! pic.twitter.com/XeOtPu72B7
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 5, 2021
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T appears in a new commercial for the WWE Credit One Visa credit card. You can see the promotional spot below:
Can you dig it?! The all-new Official WWE Credit One Visa by @CreditOneBank has cash back rewards, discounts on WWE gear, and so much more. See if you pre-qualify today. Terms apply. #ad https://t.co/OX0wh1o4KE pic.twitter.com/lAOWfEflD5
— WWE (@WWE) August 5, 2021
