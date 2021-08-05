wrestling / News

Various News: Raquel Gonazalez & Odyssey Jones Join WWE’s The Bump Next Week, The Rock Showcases Special Jungle Cruise Lighting at Burj Khalifa, Booker T in WWE Credit One Visa Commercial

August 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Bump WWE Raquel Gonzalez Odyssey Jones

As noted, Raw tag team champions AJ Styles and Omos will be the guests on next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. Also confirmed for next week’s The Bump are NXT Women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez and NXT wrestler Odyssey Jones, per the announcement below:

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared a video clip showing an impressive lighting setup at the Burj Khalifa for his new film, Jungle Cruise. You can view that clip he shared via Twitter here:

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T appears in a new commercial for the WWE Credit One Visa credit card. You can see the promotional spot below:

