WWE News: AJ Styles & Omos Set For Next Week’s The Bump, Booker T on His Fight With Batista

– AJ Styles and Omos are giving it another go for an appearance on WWE’s The Bump next week. The Bump announced on Wednesday that the Raw Tag Team Champions are set to appear in studio on next week’s show.

Styles and Omos were announced for last week’s episode but did not end up appearing.

– The latest episode of Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast has the WWE Hall of Famer touching on his locker room fight with Batista. You can listen to that clip below, which has Booker basically explaining why he doesn’t talk about the fight: