wrestling / News

Various News: Renee Young Posts Throwback Photo, Jimmy Lloyd Added To GCW Tournament of Survival, The Singh Brothers Introduce Bolly Awards

August 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Renee Young

– Renee Young has posted a photo of herself as a child to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Scrunch spray mullets, babes.👩🏻‍🎤

A post shared by Renee Paquette (@reneeyoungwwe) on

– Jimmy Lloyd has been announced for GCW Tournament of Survival 5, which happens next Saturday at 4 PM in Atlantic City.

– The Singh Brothers have introduced the ‘Bolly Awards’.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

GCW Tournament of Survival, Renee Young, Singh Brothers, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading