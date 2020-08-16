wrestling / News
Various News: Renee Young Posts Throwback Photo, Jimmy Lloyd Added To GCW Tournament of Survival, The Singh Brothers Introduce Bolly Awards
– Renee Young has posted a photo of herself as a child to Instagram.
– Jimmy Lloyd has been announced for GCW Tournament of Survival 5, which happens next Saturday at 4 PM in Atlantic City.
*TOS5 UPDATE*
Just Added
Entrant #7
JIMMY LLOYD
The Field:
1. Colon
2. RSP
3. Atticus
4. Mercer
5. Ryan
6. Kat
7. Lloyd
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/IDTbFbBFIy
GCW presents ToS5
Sat 8/22 – 4pm
Atlantic City, NJ
More⬇️ pic.twitter.com/whPPcy7m0W
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) August 15, 2020
– The Singh Brothers have introduced the ‘Bolly Awards’.
The @WWETheBump ‘Bumpy Awards’ have NOTHING on the ‘Bolly Awards’. 🏆
Straight from ‘Inside the Bollywood actors Studio’ Congratulations, @SashaBanksWWE @itsBayleyWWE & @HEELZiggler 🏆🏆🏆
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) August 15, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Praises John Cena’s Leadership At Summerslam 2010, Says Cena Reminded Him of Himself
- Booker T Weighs In on WCW’s Mt. Rushmore, Why Eric Bischoff Shouldn’t Be in the Conversation
- People in WWE Reportedly Unhappy With How Velveteen Dream’s TV Return Was Handled
- Velveteen Dream’s Second Accuser Makes Statement Following Dream’s Return to NXT