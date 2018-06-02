Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Rey Fenix’s CMLL Debut Set For Next Week, Asuka & Carmella Go Back And Forth On Twitter, How Razor Ramon And The Rock Inspired A UK Superstar

June 2, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Fenix Rey Fenix Rey Fenix’s

– Rey Fenix’s debut for CMLL is next Friday at Arena Mexico. He’ll team with Mistico & Caristico vs. Ultimo Guerrero, Negro Casas & Cavernario.

– Asuka & Carmella have taken their Smackdown women’s championship feud to Twitter…

– In this new video from WWE, UK Championship Tournament competitor Ashton Smith spoke about how Razor Ramon And The Rock inspired him…

article topics :

CMLL, Rey Fenix, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading