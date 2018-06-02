wrestling / News
Various News: Rey Fenix’s CMLL Debut Set For Next Week, Asuka & Carmella Go Back And Forth On Twitter, How Razor Ramon And The Rock Inspired A UK Superstar
– Rey Fenix’s debut for CMLL is next Friday at Arena Mexico. He’ll team with Mistico & Caristico vs. Ultimo Guerrero, Negro Casas & Cavernario.
– Asuka & Carmella have taken their Smackdown women’s championship feud to Twitter…
Who is Asuka?
Empress of Yesterday.
Stoppable.
Beatable.
She used to be what I am today.
Nobody is ready for Mella. #MITB
— Smackdown Womens Champion (@CarmellaWWE) June 2, 2018
Her saving grace was her sense of humor, but It’s a pity that she has no sense of humor…👏🤡Hahaha https://t.co/o9mN1QFWgL
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 3, 2018
– In this new video from WWE, UK Championship Tournament competitor Ashton Smith spoke about how Razor Ramon And The Rock inspired him…