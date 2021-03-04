Various News: Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Jim Crockett Jr., NXT Video Highlights, NXT UK Lineup

– Ric Flair posted a tribute message on Twitter to Jim Crockett Jr., who passed away last night.

He wrote: “I Moved To Charlotte In 1974 With $150 In My Pocket. Jimmy Crockett Was My Friend And My Boss. I Can’t Put Into Words How Much He Did For Me And My Career. His Influence And Persistence Helped Me Become The World Champion. My Thoughts And Prayers Are With The Crockett Family!”

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT:

– Today’s NXT UK episode on the WWE Network includes:

* NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray vs.Meiko Satomura

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Sam Gradwell

* Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan vs. Oliver Carter & Ashton Smith

* Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions with Tyler Bate