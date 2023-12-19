wrestling / News
Various News: Riho Returning to TJPW, Beth Phoenix Set for Virtual Signing
– Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling announced that AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Riho will be making her TJPW return on January 4. The event is being held at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. You can view the announcement below. This will be Riho’s first appearance in TJPW since Wrestle Princess III over a year ago.
Riho is also set for action on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite, where she will face Ruby Soho.
AEWから里歩が1月4日後楽園ホールに参戦決定！ Riho hails from AEW to TJPW's 1.4 Korakuen Hall show!https://t.co/WsVzT9KsMD#tjpw#AEW #イッテンヨン後楽園 pic.twitter.com/wPf1ZPz2Zx
– HighspotsAuctions.com is holding a live virtual signing with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on Thursday, December 21. Also, AEW’s Penta El Zeo Miedo has a virtual signing scheduled for January 4, 2024.