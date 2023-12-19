– Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling announced that AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Riho will be making her TJPW return on January 4. The event is being held at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. You can view the announcement below. This will be Riho’s first appearance in TJPW since Wrestle Princess III over a year ago.

Riho is also set for action on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite, where she will face Ruby Soho.

– HighspotsAuctions.com is holding a live virtual signing with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix on Thursday, December 21. Also, AEW’s Penta El Zeo Miedo has a virtual signing scheduled for January 4, 2024.