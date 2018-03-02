 

Various News: Sami Zayn Hangs Out With Matt Sydal, Title Match Wrestling Releases Demolition vs. Powers of Pain Match

March 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn

– Sami Zayn and Matt Sydal posted pics to Twitter after they got together in St. Petersburg on Thursday. You can see their posts below, in which Zayn praises Sydal as a person and wrestling talent:

– Title Match Wrestling has released video of a Demolition vs. Powers of Pain Match from Pro Wrestling Syndicate’s Saved By The Ring Bell show on September 14th, 2012:

