Various News: Sharmell Appears On Chicago PD, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Lineup For WWE Main Event
March 23, 2023
– Sharmell noted on Twitter that she appeared on last night’s episode of Chicago PD on NBC.
From Queen of the #WWE ring to Queen of the courtroom, don’t miss me on #ChicagoPD tonight on @nbc at 10/9c! pic.twitter.com/stsW1OuVOL
— Sharmell Huffman (@RealSharmell) March 22, 2023
– Here is the lineup for today’s episode of WWE Main Event:
* Shelton Benjamin vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Bronson Reed vs. Nathan Frazier
– AEW posted the following highlights from last night’s Dynamite:
So, how is @StokelyHathaway feeling after his match with #FTW Champ @730Hook on #AEWDynamite? pic.twitter.com/9cbaU2qZIn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 23, 2023
