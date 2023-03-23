wrestling / News

Various News: Sharmell Appears On Chicago PD, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Lineup For WWE Main Event

March 23, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sharmell WWE Hall of Fame 2022 Image Credit: WWE

– Sharmell noted on Twitter that she appeared on last night’s episode of Chicago PD on NBC.

– Here is the lineup for today’s episode of WWE Main Event:

* Shelton Benjamin vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Bronson Reed vs. Nathan Frazier

– AEW posted the following highlights from last night’s Dynamite:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Sharmell, WWE Main Event, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading