Various News: Smackdown Lineup For Tonight, ROH Posts ‘Craziest Battle Royal’, Preview For Tonight’s NJPW Lion’s Break Collision
– Tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX will include the following matches and segments:
* Bar Fight: Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy
* Sasha Banks and Bayley address Smackdown title picture
* Naomi joins MizTV to talk about #NaomiDeservesBetter
– Another show that airs tonight, on NJPW World, is Lion’s Break Collision. It includes the following matches:
* Alex Coughlin vs. Tom Lawlor
* Misterioso vs. Danny Limelight
* ROH has posted a free match, featuring what may be the craziest battle royal in history.
