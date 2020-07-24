wrestling / News

Various News: Smackdown Lineup For Tonight, ROH Posts ‘Craziest Battle Royal’, Preview For Tonight’s NJPW Lion’s Break Collision

July 24, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX will include the following matches and segments:

* Bar Fight: Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy
* Sasha Banks and Bayley address Smackdown title picture
* Naomi joins MizTV to talk about #NaomiDeservesBetter

– Another show that airs tonight, on NJPW World, is Lion’s Break Collision. It includes the following matches:

* Alex Coughlin vs. Tom Lawlor
* Misterioso vs. Danny Limelight

* ROH has posted a free match, featuring what may be the craziest battle royal in history.

