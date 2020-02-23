Various News: Story Time Returning To WWE Network, Dutch Mantell Writing Another Book, Rikishi Launching New Promotion

– Jerry Lawler revealed on his podcast that WWE Story Time is set to return to the WWE Network. Lawler will be providing the voiceovers for the show, taking over from the late ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund. The third season aired in the summer of 2018, a few months before Okerlund’s death.

– Dutch Mantell revealed on Twitter that he is working on writing his third book.

Writing another book. In this book, I'll write of the territorial systems gone by and a system that was overcome by bigger systems. Plus a bevy of new stories and [email protected] WWE run and how it even happened. I’ll be posting snippets of the book as I go along. @RealJakeHager — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) February 22, 2020

Some of the veterans here will know what I'm talking about. It’s the Dart Board Booking Strategy. Throw a dart at a map, where it lands is where a show (they're events now)…would be scheduled. Usually to bad results. Worked in a town once pop. 86. Figure it out. — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) February 22, 2020

– Rikishi’s promotion KnokX Pro is teaming with Red Boxing Promotions International to form a new promotion called World Wrestling Asia.

They wrote on Instagram: “@KnokXPro, in partnership with @redboxingpromotions International, is proud to announce the formation of a new, groundbreaking promotion in the world of professional wrestling – World Wrestling Asia (WWA.) The newly formed WWA will go on an initial publicity tour throughout the Philippines in March of 2020. In conjunction with the publicity tour, KnokX Pro will be holding clinics throughout the Philippines for local, aspiring, professional wrestlers. Following the publicity tour, World Wrestling Asia will host a “Road To The Philippines” show in Los Angeles, CA which will be broadcast live in order to build awareness and anticipation for the ensuing WWA tour of the Philippines in the late Summer of 2020. The multi-city tour of the Philippines (tour name TBA) will include 14 different WWA shows across Asia, showcasing both local and international talent. Together, KnokX Pro and RED Boxing International, as the WWA are committed to fostering local talent, putting on one of a kind spectacles for underserved markets, and reinventing the professional wrestling landscape in Asia. KnokX Pro, founded by professional wrestler Reno “Black Pearl” Anoa’i (CEO,) and WWE Hall of Famer Junior “Rikishi” Fatu (President) both of the famed SAMOAN DYNASTY, has become the premier destination for aspiring professional wrestlers across the globe. Located in the heart of Southern California, KnokX Pro has produced some of the most prominent competitors in the wrestling world today with alumni going on to work for organizations such as the WWE, NXT and MLW to name a few. In addition to developing some of the most premier talent in the wrestling world, KnokX Pro has also produced some of the most successful independent wrestling tours of the last decade, including: The 2009 Hulkamania Australia Tour, Nu Wrestling Evolution (NWE), and various high profile shows in Hollywood, CA. RED Boxing International, founded by famed boxing promoter Rey “Cacoi” Almirante Rodis, is a promotional and management organization for professional boxers. As a third-generation promoter, Rodis has spent his entire life around boxing.”