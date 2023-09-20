wrestling / News
Various News: Sukeban Talents Arrive in New York City, Monster Factory Docuseries Gets Award Nomination
– As noted, the new Sukeban promotion makes its debut tomorrow in New York Citya nd will stream live on TikTok. PWInsider reports that the entire roster competing in tomorrow’s event has arrived in New York City. Also, the whole roster that was advertised will be there.
– The Apple TV+ Monster Factory docuseries has been nominated for a Grierson Trust Award for Best Constructed or Formatted Doc Series. Serie 1 is available to stream now on Apple TV:
The show everyone ignored is up for the prestigious @griersontrust award for Best Constructed or Formatted Doc Series! Season 1 is available now on @AppleTV! We are 95% on @RottenTomatoes too! #monsterfactory
➡️ https://t.co/vVz4pSvD7s⬅️ pic.twitter.com/HT0Ht36CO8
— Monster Factory (@4MonsterFactory) September 20, 2023
