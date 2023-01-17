wrestling / News

Various News: The Rock Appearing Live on CNBC, Will Ospreay Chats With Renee Paquette, ICW Content Leaving Peacock

January 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is appearing live on CNBC this morning to talk about his ZOA Energy brand. The segment with The Rock will start at 10:30 am EST:

PWInsider reports that Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) content that is currently available on Peacock is currently listed as expiring in two days from now.

– During today’s episode of The Sessions, Renee Paquette interviews NJPW star Will Ospreay:

Will Ospreay joins The Sessions just weeks after setting the wrestling world on fire with a promo (and match) for the ages against Kenny Omega. The now-former IWGP United States Champion looks back on holding down NJPW during the pandemic, his various twitter beefs, proper use of the C-word and why his ADHD and spectrum diagnoses have become his secret “superpower.”

