Various News: The Rock Appearing Live on CNBC, Will Ospreay Chats With Renee Paquette, ICW Content Leaving Peacock
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is appearing live on CNBC this morning to talk about his ZOA Energy brand. The segment with The Rock will start at 10:30 am EST:
I’ll be on with my friends @CNBC this morning chatting @ZOAenergy and our brand’s bold new identity #FuelSomethingBigger.
Looking forward to it.
Join us ☀️👊🏾
1030am EST pic.twitter.com/3baOtILLcz
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 17, 2023
– PWInsider reports that Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) content that is currently available on Peacock is currently listed as expiring in two days from now.
– During today’s episode of The Sessions, Renee Paquette interviews NJPW star Will Ospreay:
Will Ospreay joins The Sessions just weeks after setting the wrestling world on fire with a promo (and match) for the ages against Kenny Omega. The now-former IWGP United States Champion looks back on holding down NJPW during the pandemic, his various twitter beefs, proper use of the C-word and why his ADHD and spectrum diagnoses have become his secret “superpower.”
