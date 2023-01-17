– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is appearing live on CNBC this morning to talk about his ZOA Energy brand. The segment with The Rock will start at 10:30 am EST:

I’ll be on with my friends @CNBC this morning chatting @ZOAenergy and our brand’s bold new identity #FuelSomethingBigger.

Looking forward to it.

Join us ☀️👊🏾

1030am EST pic.twitter.com/3baOtILLcz — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 17, 2023

– PWInsider reports that Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) content that is currently available on Peacock is currently listed as expiring in two days from now.

– During today’s episode of The Sessions, Renee Paquette interviews NJPW star Will Ospreay: