Various News: The Rock Gets Four New Wax Statues, AEW Dynamite Highlights, New AEW Merchandise

– The Rock noted on Twitter that he’s been given four wax statues by Madame Tussauds across their US locations.

He wrote: “Blown away. WORLD’s GREATEST WAX MUSEUM @TussaudsUSA creates FOUR NEW ROCK WAX STATUES across the USA! HOLLYWOOD “Movie Star”. NEW YORK “The People’s Champ”. ORLANDO “Action Icon”. LAS VEGAS “Founder of Teremana” complete with a full on @Teremana experience.”

Blown away🤯🙏🏾

WORLD’s GREATEST WAX MUSEUM @TussaudsUSA creates FOUR NEW ROCK WAX STATUES across the USA!



🎞HOLLYWOOD

“Movie Star”



🍎NEW YORK

“The People’s Champ”



🌞ORLANDO

“Action Icon”



🎰LAS VEGAS

“Founder of Teremana”

* complete with a full on @Teremana experience😉🥃 pic.twitter.com/hrcpWKJ1HW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 31, 2022

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

– Shop AEW has new t-shirts available for Toni Storm and Danhausen, a pullover hoodie for the Blackpool Combat Club and new AEW Games merchandise.