Various News: The Rock Gets Four New Wax Statues, AEW Dynamite Highlights, New AEW Merchandise
– The Rock noted on Twitter that he’s been given four wax statues by Madame Tussauds across their US locations.
He wrote: “Blown away. WORLD’s GREATEST WAX MUSEUM @TussaudsUSA creates FOUR NEW ROCK WAX STATUES across the USA! HOLLYWOOD “Movie Star”. NEW YORK “The People’s Champ”. ORLANDO “Action Icon”. LAS VEGAS “Founder of Teremana” complete with a full on @Teremana experience.”
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
– Shop AEW has new t-shirts available for Toni Storm and Danhausen, a pullover hoodie for the Blackpool Combat Club and new AEW Games merchandise.
