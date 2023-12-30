wrestling / News
Various News: This Weekend’s Memphis Wrestling Lineup, Impact Wrestling Looks Back at Every New Champion in 2023
– The final episode of Memphis Wrestling on FITE debuts this weekend. Here’s the lineup:
It’s our final episode of 2023! This week, we’ll take a look at some of the biggest moments of the year with some of wrestling’s biggest stars!
Official Lineup:
Dustin Starr takes you back to his top ten favorite moments of 2023 with some of wrestling’s biggest stars and biggest moments!
* lineup subject to change
– Impact Wrestling showcased every new champion that was crowned in 2023:
Impact also released the full match video featuring Nick Aldis vs. Alex Shelley at Slammiversary 2023: