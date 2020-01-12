wrestling / News
Various News: Top Ten Moments From Last Night’s Smackdown, Milwaukee Bucks Beat Down Another Mascot, ACH Set For AAW Event
– WWE has released a video showcasing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. You can find our full report of the episode here.
– The Milwaukee Bucks issued a pro wrestling-style beatdown on the mascot for the Sacramento Kings, which you can see below.
Dessa vez o "SmackDown" do Milwaukee Bucks foi longe demais, chamaram o mascote do Sacramento Kings pro fight. 😂😂😂
pic.twitter.com/9qDKVwxUkJ
— NBA do Povo 🏀🇧🇷 (@NBAdoPovo) January 11, 2020
– AAW has announced that ACH and Fred Yehi will face each other on January 24 in Chicago.
BREAKING!!!
Signed for #AAWNewDawn on 1/24/20 at the Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago:@ACHisSuper vs. Fred Yehi
Get your tickets now at https://t.co/9glYmjydOU pic.twitter.com/T4etRzIHsv
— AAW Wrestling (@AAWPro) January 11, 2020
