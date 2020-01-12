Various News: Top Ten Moments From Last Night’s Smackdown, Milwaukee Bucks Beat Down Another Mascot, ACH Set For AAW Event

– WWE has released a video showcasing the top ten moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. You can find our full report of the episode here.

– The Milwaukee Bucks issued a pro wrestling-style beatdown on the mascot for the Sacramento Kings, which you can see below.

Dessa vez o "SmackDown" do Milwaukee Bucks foi longe demais, chamaram o mascote do Sacramento Kings pro fight. 😂😂😂

– AAW has announced that ACH and Fred Yehi will face each other on January 24 in Chicago.