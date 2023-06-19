– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famers Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) and Trish Stratus will be featuring in an upcoming episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures in July. New episodes are currently airing on Sundays on A&E.

– The Chillico Gazette published a feature on Bobby Fulton and his family.

– PennLive.com did a feature on wrestler Sam Adonis inviting Christian Pulisic to partner with him for TripleMania XXI on July 15 in Tijuana, Mexico. Adonis is set to team with Psycho Clown against LA Park and Rush.