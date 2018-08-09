Various News: Updated ROH Honor Re-United Cards, Georgia’s Anarchy Wrestling Coming to FITE TV

– Here are the updated cards for next week’s ROH Honor Re-United shows…

August 16 in Edinburgh (2PM ET)

* Proving Ground Match: ROH Champion Jay Lethal vs. Adam Brooks

* The Young Bucks & Marty Scurll vs. Punishment Martinez & The Briscoes

* ROH International Cup Quarterfinal Match: Flip Gordon vs. Kip Sabian.

* ROH International Cup: Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page.

* ROH International Cup: Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels.

* ROH International Cup: Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham.

* Kaylee Ray & Chardonnay vs. Viper & Tenille Dashwood

August 18 in Doncaster, England(12:30 PM ET)

* ROH International Cup Final Match

* ROH International Cup Semifinal Match

* ROH International Cup Semifinal Match

* The Briscoes vs. Jodie Fleish & Jonny Storm

* The Young Bucks vs. Jay Lethal & Gresham/Haskins loser

* Proving Ground Match: ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Delirious.

* Marty Scurll vs. Havoc/Daniels loser vs. Gordon/Sabian loser vs. Hendry/Page loser

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay

August 19 in London, England(12PM ET)

* ROH Title Match: ROH Champion Jay Lethal vs. ROH International Cup Winner

* The Young Bucks vs. Jodie Fleish & Jonny Storm

– According to PWinsider.com, Georgia based Anarchy Wrestling announces that it’s one hour TV Show HYPE will premier for “free” viewing on FITE on Thursday, August 16 at 8PM (ET) and continue weekly on Thursdays at 8 PM.