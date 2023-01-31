Updates On Legal Cases for Jeff Hardy, Tammy Sytch, And Others

The following legal updates were made available in a report from PWInsider.

– Jeff Hardy is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in Florida on February 23rd. While nothing official has been released from the court’s public records, there are indications that both parties might be working on a plea deal regarding Hardy’s DUI.

– Tammy Sytch’s pre-trial hearing is set for February 16 in Florida. At the request of Sytch’s legal representation, the court held matters in advance of completed depositions from certain law enforcement personnel involving in the arrest. As of yet there are no further updates or additional activity in the civil litigation brought against Sytch and her fiancee by Whitney Hill, who has pressed a wrongful death action after her father, Julian Lasseter, died following the vehicle collision with Sytch.

– Brandon “G-Raver” Graver was released on January 9th via an unsecured bond of $75,000. He is set for a hearing on February 2nd to determine whether his case will be joined with the other individual who was in his car for a single trial. Court records from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania state that the following charges have been levied against Graver:

– Manufacture, Delivery or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, which is a felony in Pennsylvania.

– Violation of Hazard Regulation.

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

– Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered.

– Possession of Marijuana – Small Personal Use.

– Driving Under Influence of Alcohol or a Controlled Substance.

– Failure to Keep Right.

– Failure to use Safety Belt – Driver and Front Seat Occupant.

– Careless Driving.

– No updates or changes have occurred in Trenesha Biggers’ (fka Rhaka Khan) criminal case in Texas or the civil action filed by Biggers in New York against the State of Texas and other parties. The latter matter has seen no movement since October of last year, although Biggers has not fronted the costs required for the case’s proceeding, instead requesting the court move forward without. An active warrant for Biggers’ arrest is current in Texas after her absence from appearing for her criminal trial centered around meddling with child custody and “aggravated kidnapping facilitate.” Her New York civil case was filed from an address within the same state, so it is possible Biggers is no longer located in Texas.