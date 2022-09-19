Various News: WOW – Women of Wrestling Taping Three Days In LA This Week, Missy Hyatt Files Trademark, Sting and Jerry Lawler Set For Stand Alone Wrestling Event

– WOW – Women of Wrestling will tape for three days this week at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. They will tape on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Each night has a 7 PM bell time, with tickets starting at $30 each. You can find more information here.

– On September 13, Missy Hyatt filed to trademark the term ‘The First Lady of Professional Wrestling’, her former nickname.

– Sting and Jerry Lawler will appear at the inaugural Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions event on December 3 at the RWJbarnabas Health Arena in Toms River, NJ. They will appear at the Fanfest and live event.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow here.