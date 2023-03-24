Various News: Stars Set For WrestleMania Meet & Greets, Dax On Who FTR Would Like to Face

A recent Fightful Select report has shared a few industry news tidbits that you can see below:

– A number of WrestleMania stars are scheduled for Los Angeles meet & greets on the day of their matches, in addition to the intensive media junket schedule before the event.

– Sources indicate that signings for both Bayley and Rey Mysterio over the WrestleMania weekend have seen significant sales already.

– Dax Harwood has named a number of teams that FTR would like to face eventually, including Edge & Christian, Street Profits, the Usos, and Violence is Forever.