wrestling / News
Various News: Stars Set For WrestleMania Meet & Greets, Dax On Who FTR Would Like to Face
March 24, 2023 | Posted by
A recent Fightful Select report has shared a few industry news tidbits that you can see below:
– A number of WrestleMania stars are scheduled for Los Angeles meet & greets on the day of their matches, in addition to the intensive media junket schedule before the event.
– Sources indicate that signings for both Bayley and Rey Mysterio over the WrestleMania weekend have seen significant sales already.
– Dax Harwood has named a number of teams that FTR would like to face eventually, including Edge & Christian, Street Profits, the Usos, and Violence is Forever.
More Trending Stories
- Update On Plans For Ronda Rousey At Wrestlemania 39
- Steve Austin On If He Ever Considered Returning to Face John Cena, Says It Would Have Been a Highlight
- Joy Giovanni Recalls Working With Big Show In WWE, Being Locked in Trunk of JBL’s Limo
- CM Punk Shares, Deletes Post Saying He Wasn’t Cleared To Wrestle Jon Moxley In August, Calls Chris Jericho & Dave Meltzer Liars