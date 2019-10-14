wrestling / News

Various News: Wrestlers Miss NJPW King of Pro Wrestling Due To Typhoon, Go Behind-the-Scenes with Isaiah Scott

October 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW

– Both Jon Moxley and Zack Sabre Jr missed NJPW King of Pro Wrestling early this morning due to Typhoon Hagibis. Moxley was forced to relinquish the IWGP US championship, which Lance Archer won by defeating Juice Robinson.

– WWE has released a new video from the performance center looking at Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott.

