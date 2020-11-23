wrestling / News

Various News: WWE Network Adding ICW Fight Club TV Episodes, GSW Announces Deonna Purrazzo vs. Shaul Guerrero, This Week's OVW TV

November 23, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Impact Wrestling Deonna Purrazzo, TJP

– ICW took to Twitter to announce that its Fight Club TV will be airing every Saturday on the WWE Network. The first episode will be added this Saturday.

– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Shaul Guerrero has been added to the Global Syndicate Wrestling show on Feb. 20, 2021.

– Ohio Valley Wrestling has released its newest edition of OVW TV on YouTube. Here’s the description for the video:

The Tate Twins face the Legacy of Brutality as OVW Owner Al Snow steps in to settle the Tag Team Championship controversy! PLUS: OVW Heavyweight Champion Tony Gunn accepts the challenge of Brian Pillman, Jr for Christmas Chaos – thanks to “Mr. PEC-Tacular” Jessie Godderz!? And Dillon McQueen, “HollyHood” Hailey J and Luscious Lawrence have to return Omar Amir’s medals – but not without some sashay and shante.

