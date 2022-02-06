Various News: WWE Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Royal Rumble, Will Ospreay Booked for NJPW Windy City Riot, Suge D Shares Black Wrestling History Facts

– WWE shared ninety-four behind-the-scenes photos from the 2022 Royal Rumble. You can see several photos from Michelle McCool, featuring the Undertaker, below.

– Suge D has been sharing Black wrestling history facts on Twitter in honor of Black History Month. You can see a few below.

REMEMBER: Ethel Johnson, Babs Wingo, Kathleen Wimbley, & Marva Scott are the original 4 Black women's wrestlers; trained by Mildred Burke. The 4 were proven draws, including a record 3611 paid in '52 at the Baltimore Coliseum for an all-black women's show.#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/9122YZzeab — SUGE. (@SugarDunkerton) February 5, 2022

REMEMBER: There are 6 Black wrestlers who are recipients of a "5 Star Match" Award from the Wrestling Observer. 1. Butch Reed (1/2 of the 1st 5 ⭐ Match ever awarded vs Ric Flair) 2. Aja Kong 3. Ricochet 4. @RealKeithLee 5. *See thread* 6. Michael Oku#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/wvONLzwVKW — SUGE. (@SugarDunkerton) February 4, 2022

REMEMBER: Created in 2011; The IWGP Intercontinental title had a memorable run, even main eventing WrestleKingdom, before being unified w/ the IWGP Heavyweight in 2021. 1st champion? MVP, choosing not to re-sign w/ WWE to fulfill a dream & wrestle for NJPW.#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/uoWvnCIsnb — SUGE. (@SugarDunkerton) February 3, 2022

– NJPW has announced that Will Ospreay will be part of their upcoming Windy City Riot event in Chicago.