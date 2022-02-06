wrestling / News

Various News: WWE Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Royal Rumble, Will Ospreay Booked for NJPW Windy City Riot, Suge D Shares Black Wrestling History Facts

February 5, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

– WWE shared ninety-four behind-the-scenes photos from the 2022 Royal Rumble. You can see several photos from Michelle McCool, featuring the Undertaker, below.

– Suge D has been sharing Black wrestling history facts on Twitter in honor of Black History Month. You can see a few below.

– NJPW has announced that Will Ospreay will be part of their upcoming Windy City Riot event in Chicago.

