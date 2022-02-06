wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From Royal Rumble, Will Ospreay Booked for NJPW Windy City Riot, Suge D Shares Black Wrestling History Facts
– WWE shared ninety-four behind-the-scenes photos from the 2022 Royal Rumble. You can see several photos from Michelle McCool, featuring the Undertaker, below.
– Suge D has been sharing Black wrestling history facts on Twitter in honor of Black History Month. You can see a few below.
REMEMBER: Ethel Johnson, Babs Wingo, Kathleen Wimbley, & Marva Scott are the original 4 Black women's wrestlers; trained by Mildred Burke.
The 4 were proven draws, including a record 3611 paid in '52 at the Baltimore Coliseum for an all-black women's show.
— SUGE. (@SugarDunkerton) February 5, 2022
REMEMBER: There are 6 Black wrestlers who are recipients of a "5 Star Match" Award from the Wrestling Observer.
1. Butch Reed (1/2 of the 1st 5 ⭐ Match ever awarded vs Ric Flair)
2. Aja Kong
3. Ricochet
5. *See thread*
6. Michael Oku
— SUGE. (@SugarDunkerton) February 4, 2022
REMEMBER: Created in 2011; The IWGP Intercontinental title had a memorable run, even main eventing WrestleKingdom, before being unified w/ the IWGP Heavyweight in 2021.
1st champion? MVP, choosing not to re-sign w/ WWE to fulfill a dream & wrestle for NJPW.#BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/uoWvnCIsnb
— SUGE. (@SugarDunkerton) February 3, 2022
– NJPW has announced that Will Ospreay will be part of their upcoming Windy City Riot event in Chicago.
Big Willy is going to Windy City Riot!
Hope to see all you guys there.
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) February 5, 2022