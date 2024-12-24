wrestling / News
Various News: Zachary Wentz Wants Adam Sandler To Sing at Wedding With Gigi Dolin, Don Callis Asks for Fans To Buy His T-Shirt
– TNA wrestler Zachary Wentz tagged Adam Sandler on X, asking him if he could sing some of his songs from The Wedding Singer at his upcoming wedding with WWE NXT’s Gigi Dolin. He wrote earlier this week, “Dear @AdamSandler My fiancé @gigidolin_wwe and I would love to know if you could sing a couple of your wedding singer classics at our wedding? If not it’s all good. We just love ya and think it would be a real great time. You spin me right round, Zachary”
– Don Callis is asking for fans to buy his t-shirt. The Invisible Hand wrote last night, “It’s the holiday season a time for giving. Please buy my shirt. 5 percent of the proceeds go to dumbf***s Hobbs and Davis who will need the money to retrain themselves as baristas @AEW”
It's the holiday season a time for giving. Please buy my shirt. 5 percent of the proceeds go to dumbfucks Hobbs and Davis who will need the money to retrain themselves as baristas @AEW pic.twitter.com/69tF5QdUnI
— The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) December 24, 2024
