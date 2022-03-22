wrestling / News
Veer Mahaan Hypes WWE Raw Debut, Challenges Others to Try Getting in His Path
– As previously reported, WWE announced that Veer Mahaan will finally arrive on Raw on April 4. This is after advertising Veer coming to Raw since October. Mahaan has now commented on the announcement on Twitter, which you can see below:
“Dedicated to the optimistic and positive of my fans that kept their fists raised high in support. I heard you. Yeah, the man is coming. He always was. I’m clearing that path ahead. Don’t stand in the way. Better yet….please try! #veermahaan #wwe #tigerstorm #wweraw”
