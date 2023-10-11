Vic Joseph Announces His Father Has Passed Away

In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT announcer Vic Joseph revealed that his father passed away earlier this week. He thanked fans for tuning into NXT and allowing him an escape for a few hours.

He wrote: “Yesterday I lost my dad – my earliest memory was watching wrestling with him – he always supported my dreams and did to the end – last night was for him – to everyone involved and all of you that watched/interacted – you allowed me to escape for a few hours THANK YOU.”