wrestling / News

Vic Joseph Announces His Father Has Passed Away

October 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Vic Joseph Booker T Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, WWE NXT announcer Vic Joseph revealed that his father passed away earlier this week. He thanked fans for tuning into NXT and allowing him an escape for a few hours.

He wrote: “Yesterday I lost my dad – my earliest memory was watching wrestling with him – he always supported my dreams and did to the end – last night was for him – to everyone involved and all of you that watched/interacted – you allowed me to escape for a few hours THANK YOU.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Vic Joseph, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading