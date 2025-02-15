wrestling / News
Vic Joseph Works WWE Smackdown To Fill In For Joe Tessitore
February 14, 2025 | Posted by
WWE NXT commentator Vic Joseph worked tonight’s WWE Smackdown as a fill-in for Joe Tessitore. As previously reported, Tessitore was set to miss tonight’s show due to his duties calling Top Rank Boxing’s event. Joseph instead filled in for him opposite Wade Barrett as the play-by-play man.
This makes Joseph’s first appearance on commentary for Smackdown.
With Joe Tessitore not on tonight's SmackDown show, Wade Barrett is joined by his former NXT announcing partner Vic Joseph! pic.twitter.com/MjzVIFwv9n
— WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) February 15, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Linda McMahon Questioned Over Ring Boys Lawsuit In Confirmation Hearing
- Michelle McCool Reveals Her Feelings About the Infamous ‘Piggy James’ Storyline
- Details on If Ricky Starks Will Get A Name Change In WWE NXT
- Bully Ray Thinks WWE Released Blair Davenport Over Will Ospreay’s Comments About Triple H & Stephanie McMahon