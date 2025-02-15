wrestling / News

Vic Joseph Works WWE Smackdown To Fill In For Joe Tessitore

February 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 2-14-25 Vic Joseph Wade Barrett Image Credit: WWE

WWE NXT commentator Vic Joseph worked tonight’s WWE Smackdown as a fill-in for Joe Tessitore. As previously reported, Tessitore was set to miss tonight’s show due to his duties calling Top Rank Boxing’s event. Joseph instead filled in for him opposite Wade Barrett as the play-by-play man.

This makes Joseph’s first appearance on commentary for Smackdown.

