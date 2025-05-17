Victoria Crawford Discusses Potentially Appearing in WWE NXT

– During a recent interview with Gabby AF, former WWE Superstar Victoria Crawford (aka Alicia Fox) discussed potentially appearing in WWE NXT as part of the co-promotion with TNA Wrestling. Crawford recently debuted in TNA at the Rebellion event. Below are some highlights Fightful:

Victoria Crawford on potentially appearing in NXT as part of the TNA crossover: “I do love watching and popping my head in and looking at who is coming up. I would definitely take the opportunity to go to NXT and do something. I would want to roll around with any and all the girls. There is one thing that comes to mind; Now being identified as Victoria, my whole experience has really changed. When I’m backstage and someone is like, ‘Hey, Victoria,’ that is who I am, but to now perform under whatever this other part that I’m creating and experiencing will be the adventure that I can’t wait to have.”

On how Alicia Fox is a different persona: “If I were to be at TNA as Alicia Fox, I know it may be a name, but it’s like a persona. I almost wonder if it would be difficult for me to return to her. I feel as though everyone that has watched my development knows where I’m at between the good and the bad. I’m always trying to shoot straight. Answering under a different name can be a challenge sometimes.”

On why who she is now wouldn’t fit the same way: “What if that character is going through things too that can’t be unraveled from the real persona and they get meshed? That’s why I think who I am today definitely wouldn’t fit the same way. I’m just thrilled to try something new under my name. I’m passionate about that and I want the women to know who they are in the performance and outside. I can’t stress enough the importance of that. Not ego identity, but authenticity.”