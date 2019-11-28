Victoria Recalls What Vince McMahon Told Her When She Told Him She Wants To Bleed In WWE’s First Women’s Cage Match Against Lita

On the latest edition of Chasing Glory, Victoria discussed having the first women’s cage match in WWE against Lita on November 24th, 2003, and how she asked Vince McMahon if she could bleed in the match. Highlights are below.

On being told she was going to be wrestling a steel cage match: “We thought it was a joke, because Trish and I, hardcore match, street fight, and all these unusual matches, and when they said, ‘Oh, you have a steel cage match tonight,’ I looked at Fit [Finlay] and I go, ‘Shut up,’ and he goes, ‘No, I’m serious.'”

On wanting to bleed in the match: “I don’t know if this is pilling the beans too much, but I asked to gig, which means cutting yourself in the forehead, I wanted to bleed, and I went to Vince. Oh, Fit goes, ‘I went to Vince, he said no.’ And I go, let me go talk to him, not that I have pull. So I talked to Vince and he goes, ‘Victoria, I appreciate what you want to do, but nobody wants to see a Diva bleed.’ He goes, ‘No.’ So I told Lita, ‘Throw me as hard as you can in that frickin’ steel cage.’ I go, ‘I’m going to cut myself, myself.’ But I didn’t know how to do it. So she threw me, boom, and you’re supposed to scrape down, but I just went, bump, and I was just like going, let me show my face, I just got a bump. All that frickin’, that was it. And then my outfit too was falling off, my panties were showing, so I was distracted by that, but it’s very flattering to get those unusual matches that we got because they knew we can carry it. It was a pat on the back, if anybody could pull it off.”

