Video of Fans Chanting ‘We Want Wyatt’ At WWE Raw Goes Viral

The fans at WWE Raw had a specific message to send regarding Bray Wyatt’s release, and that message went viral on social media. During tonight’s show, Goldberg appeared in the opening segment to cut a promo and during the segment, the fans in the Allstate Arena in Chicago chanted “We Want Wyatt!” That phrase immediately began trending on Twitter, and as of now is still the #18 trending topic. You can see video of the chants below.

WWE confirmed reports on Saturday that Wyatt had been released, with reports noting he was let go due to that pandemic release chestnut of “budget cuts.”